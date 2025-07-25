Nicholas Wealth LLC. Acquires 378 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average is $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

