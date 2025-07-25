NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 2.4% increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 289.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NTST opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

