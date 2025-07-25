Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of VLO stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.80.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
