Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $3.54 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Cencora makes up 1.1% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

NYSE:COR opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

