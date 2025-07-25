Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 71,691 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 71,691 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

