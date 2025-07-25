Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 26,336 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 889,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $523,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $32.15 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

