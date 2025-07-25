Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

