Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,494 Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $380,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,094,000 after acquiring an additional 521,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,957,000 after acquiring an additional 408,803 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $271.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.85. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

