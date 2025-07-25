Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FLG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.