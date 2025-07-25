Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 11,683 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 447,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,110,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

