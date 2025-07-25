nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $237,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,842. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock worth $1,449,672 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.