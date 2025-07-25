NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. NB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. This represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

