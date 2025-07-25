Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 7,552 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

