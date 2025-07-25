Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

