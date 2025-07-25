Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 119,911 shares during the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Shares of RACE opened at $515.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.06 and its 200 day moving average is $462.46. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $518.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

