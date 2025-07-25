Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

