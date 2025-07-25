Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,008 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 287.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after acquiring an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4,710.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 274,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after buying an additional 178,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.09.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

