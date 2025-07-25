Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 755 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $105,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,833,913. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $128,413.60.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $69,933.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $83,852.58.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $307,099.24.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Natera by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $224,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $113,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

