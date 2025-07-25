MY Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up 0.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 548.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

