Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $552.00 at Robert W. Baird

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $552.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.93.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $513.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.56 and a 200 day moving average of $475.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 111,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,644,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.