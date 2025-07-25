Moody’s Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Moody’s has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $513.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.34.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.93.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

