Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 0.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

