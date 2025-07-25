Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $6.32 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981,139 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 6.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vale by 5,777.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

