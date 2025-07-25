Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $46.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

