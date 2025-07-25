Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.