Middlefield Banc’s (MBCN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBCN

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.