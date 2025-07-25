Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Middlefield Banc pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eastern Bankshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Eastern Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 16.16% 8.59% 0.97% Eastern Bankshares -15.56% 6.42% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Middlefield Banc and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Eastern Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $72.84 million 3.36 $15.52 million $2.25 13.44 Eastern Bankshares $1.09 billion 3.10 $119.56 million ($0.65) -24.26

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also provides operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it offers official checks, money orders, and ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

