MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Position Raised by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

