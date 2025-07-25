McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

