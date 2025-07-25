McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $88,894,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.8% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $305.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.54%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

