McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3%

CHD opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

