McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.9%

M&T Bank stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

