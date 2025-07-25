Marine Products Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Marine Products has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Price Performance

MPX stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $316.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Products stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.