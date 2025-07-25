Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 367,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Hilltop by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 137,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

