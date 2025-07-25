Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.