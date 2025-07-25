Madison Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $348.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $349.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

