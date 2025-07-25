Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $559,000 in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $471.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

