Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.48 and last traded at C$46.88. Approximately 16,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LUGDF. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

