Longbow Finance SA Sells 6,894 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Longbow Finance SA lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.96. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

