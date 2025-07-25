Longbow Finance SA Sells 19,464 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Longbow Finance SA lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4%

GM opened at $52.39 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

