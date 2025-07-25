Longbow Finance SA Purchases 25,514 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Longbow Finance SA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Amphenol by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.7%

Amphenol stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,885 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

