Longbow Finance SA Invests $4.68 Million in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 775.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.13.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RL opened at $295.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $299.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

