Longbow Finance SA Has $3.25 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE DLR opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

