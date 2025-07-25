Longbow Finance SA Buys 32,949 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in US Foods were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $81.77 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

