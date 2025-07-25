Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

