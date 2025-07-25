Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5643 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 2.2%

L opened at C$222.34 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$162.59 and a 1-year high of C$235.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$204.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. UBS Group increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$241.13.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total value of C$783,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.87, for a total value of C$106,932.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,567. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

