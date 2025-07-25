Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.49 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.62. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

