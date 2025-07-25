Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

