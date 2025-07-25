Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.71 and traded as high as C$69.33. Linamar shares last traded at C$68.53, with a volume of 162,532 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total transaction of C$247,848.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $356,349. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

