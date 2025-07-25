Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,912. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $335,060. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5%

LGND stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $143.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

